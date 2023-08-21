Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) share listing date has been fixed on 21st August 2023 i.e. today. As per the BSE notice available on the official website of BSE, effective from Monday, August 21, 2023, the equity shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (Formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited) shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of Securities. Jio financial Services Ltd share price will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days. Hence, during Monday session, JFSL listing will be a part of special pre-open session for IPO and Other category of scrips. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, on JFSL listing date, grey market has started dropping hint about the kind of opening Jio Financial Services share price may have. According to market observers, shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd are available at a premium of ₹73 in grey market today, which Jio Financial Services GMP (grey market today) is ₹73. But, as per the stock market experts, much will depend upon the kin do opening Indian stock market gets on Monday. In case of weak opening, we may see the much awaited Jio Financial Services opening around ₹300 apiece levels whereas in case of bull trend, the JFSL share price may open around ₹325 apiece levels.

Speaking on Jio Financial Services share listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "JFSL share price may open above the market value of ₹262 levels as some bulk deal is expected in this stock once it gets listed on the Indian exchanges. However, some index funds who got this stock due to Reliance shareholding, they might indulge in selling after listing. So, much will depend upon the market mood. In case of strong opening, we may see the stock open around ₹325 apiece levels whereas in case of weak opening, Jio Finance Services share price may open around ₹300. In other words, JFSL shareholders may expect the stock to list at ₹300 or above."

On financials of the Jio Financial Services Ltd, Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking said, "The market cap of JFSL shares is expected to be around ₹1.75 lakh crore to ₹2 crore. In that case the stock may touch up to ₹340 levels. However, this level could be a big resistance for the stock and hence, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to book profit and exit if their view is short."

Jio Financial Services GMP today According to market observers, Jio Financial Services GMP today is ₹73, which means grey market is expecting that Jio Financial Services listing price would be around ₹335 ( ₹262 + ₹73), which is around 28 per cent higher from Jio Financial Services shares' market value of ₹262 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.