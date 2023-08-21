Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) share price hits 5% lower circuit after muted listing. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Jio Financial Services share price is trading at a much higher price than its fair value of around ₹180 apiece, say stock market experts
After spin-off from Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Jio Financial Services share price listed on BSE and NSE during Monday session. However, JFSL shares had a muted listing in Indian stock market as Jio Financial Services share price opened at ₹265 on BSE and at ₹262 on NSE, which is at par with its market value of ₹261.85 (ascertained on JFSL record date). However, pain for shareholders didn't end here and it went down further and hit intraday low of ₹248.90 on NSE and ₹251.75 on BSE — hitting 5 per cent lower circuit on both exchanges.
