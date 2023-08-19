Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) shares to list on Monday. GMP signals strong premium2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Reliance Industries' subsidiary, Jio Financial Services, will list on Indian stock exchanges on August 21 with a share price of ₹261.85. The grey market premium for JFSL is currently between ₹50 and ₹54, and market observers predict the stock will open at between ₹315 and ₹325.
The demerged subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Jio Financial Services (JFSL), will list on Indian stock exchanges on Monday, August 21. After the July 20 special pre-open call auction session, Jio Financial Services' share price was set at Rs 261.85 apiece on the NSE.
