Jio Financial Services Q1 results 2025 out. Should you buy this Mukesh Ambani-owned stock?

Jio Financial Services Q1 results 2025 review: Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Financial Services declared its Q1 results 2025 on Thursday after the market hours. So, Jio Financial shares are expected to remain in focus once the Indian stock market opens for trade on Friday. According to stock market experts, Jio Financial Services has delivered a firm Q1FY26 number and the stock is expected to come under the bulls' radar in the Opening Bell. They said that Jio Financial Services share price may touch ₹340 to ₹350, if bulls outperform bears in the upcoming session.

Jio Financial Services Q1 results review Speaking on the Jio Financial Services Q1 results 2025, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) delivered a strong performance in Q1 FY26, with consolidated total income rising 48% YoY to ₹619 crore, driven by robust growth across its diversified business segments. Notably, Net Income from Business surged nearly 4x YoY to ₹. 219 crore, contributing about 40% of total net income, reflecting improved core operating efficiency. The company's Profit After Tax stood at ₹. 325 crore, growing 4% YoY, while Pre-Provisioning Operating Profit rose 8% YoY to ₹. 366 crore, indicating disciplined cost management. The standout performer was Jio Credit Limited (JCL), whose AUM skyrocketed to ₹. 11,665 crore from just ₹. 217 crore a year ago, aided by a credit-conscious approach and successful market borrowings at competitive rates."

"In asset management, JioBlackRock crossed ₹. 17,800 crore in AUM within days of launch, placing it among India's top 15 fund houses by debt AUM. The Payments Bank subsidiary became wholly owned after acquiring SBI's stake, expanding its customer base to 2.58 million, and entering toll processing via NHAI empanelment. The JioFinance app recorded 8.1 million monthly active users, supported by a fast-growing network of over 50,000 business correspondents. The company also made strategic technological advances, deploying AI-driven customer insights and personalisation capabilities," said Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities.

Seema Srivastava, a certified Chartered Accountant (CA), also said that JFSL demonstrated healthy growth, prudent risk management, and scalable digital-first operations, positioning itself as a rising force in India's financial services ecosystem. With strong capital backing and strategic expansion into asset management, lending, payments, and broking, JFSL is well placed for sustainable, multi-vertical growth.

Jio Financial Services share price target Expecting a strong opening for the Jio Financial Services shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, "Jio Financial Services shares are looking positive on the technical chart pattern. The Reliance Group stock trades in the ₹300 to ₹350 range. The scrip may become highly bullish once it breaks above ₹350 on a closing basis."

On suggestion to investors regarding Jio Financial Services shares, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Jio Financial Services shareholders are advised to hold the scrip for the short-term target of ₹340 to ₹350, maintaining stop loss at ₹300. Fresh investors may also initiate fresh buying for the short-term target of ₹340 to ₹350, maintaining stop loss at ₹300 apiece levels.”

