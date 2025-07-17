Jio Financial Services Q1 Results LIVE: Stock trades marginally lower ahead of earnings

Jio Financial Services Q1 Results Today LIVE: Jio Financial Services will announce its results post-market hours today, July 17. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is an upper-layer NBFC, offering holistic investment solutions. The company recently announced the launch of five passive funds.

Jio Financial Share Price Trend

Jio Financial Services' share price was trading flat-to-negative in trade today ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock is, however, up 10% in the last one month.