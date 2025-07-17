Jio Financial Services Q1 Results LIVE: Stock trades marginally lower ahead of earnings

Jio Financial Services Q1 Results Today LIVE: Jio Financial Services will announce its results post-market hours today, July 17. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is an upper-layer NBFC, offering holistic investment solutions. The company recently announced the launch of five passive funds.
Jio Financial Services' share price was trading flat-to-negative in trade today ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock is, however, up 10% in the last one month.
Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, said that Jio Financial is currently trading around a key resistance zone between 324 and 347 and, despite multiple attempts, is holding ground without any sharp rejection. This resilience suggests strength, and the stock is likely to remain range-bound within this zone for the next 8 to 10 weeks, Jain added.
“Interestingly, volumes are gradually diminishing, which is typically a bullish signal during consolidation phases — hinting at silent accumulation. This setup indicates that the stock is preparing for a potential breakout in the medium term, provided it sustains above key support levels,” Jain said.
Jio Financial Services Q1 Results LIVE: Jio Financial Services will announce its Q1 results 2025 today — July 17.
“Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” Jio Financial said in a statement to the exchanges last week.