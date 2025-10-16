Jio Financial Services Q2 Results: Net profit rises 50% to ₹456 crore; revenue up 36% YoY — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published16 Oct 2025, 06:36 PM IST
Jio Financial Services announced its July to September quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Thursday, 16 October 2025.
Jio Financial Services Q2 Results: Jio Financial Services announced its July to September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Thursday, 16 October 2025. The financial services company's net profit witnessed a 50% rise to 456.45 crore in the second quarter, compared to 304.83 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

