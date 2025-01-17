Jio Financial Services Q3 Results Live Updates: Jio Financial Services, the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC), will announce its Q3 results today. The company has notified the stock exchanges about the announcement of its earnings for the third quarter of FY25 on January 17. Jio Finance share price was trading flat ahead of its Q3 results announcement. The stock has dropped over 17% in the past one month, while it has gained 15% in one year. Jio Financial Services is a provider of loans, savings accounts, UPI bill payments and digital insurance services to its customers. The company commands a market capitalisation of more than ₹1.76 lakh crore. Stay tuned to our Jio Financial Services Q3 Results Live blog for the latest updates.
Jio Financial Services Q3 Results Live: Jio Financial Services reported a 3.1% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹689 crore for the second quarter of FY25, as against ₹668 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company’s net profit surged by 120% compared to ₹312.63 crore in the June quarter.
Jio Financial Services Q3 Results Live: Jio Financial Services share price gained over a percent ahead of the Q3 results announcement today. Jio Finance shares rose as much as 1.68% to an intraday high of ₹281.40 apiece on the BSE. The stock opened at ₹279.70 as against previous close of ₹276.75.
Jio Financial Services Q3 Results Live: The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 17, 2025, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.
Jio Financial Services Q3 Results Live: Jio Financial Services, the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC), will announce its Q3 results today. The company has notified the stock exchanges about the announcement of its earnings for the third quarter of FY25 on January 17.