Jio Financial Services Q3 results: Profit slips 9% YoY to ₹269 crore

Nishant Kumar
Updated15 Jan 2026, 04:46 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Q3 results: The company's profit slipped 9% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>269 crore.
Jio Financial Services Q3 results: Jio Financial Services on Thursday, January 15, reported a nearly 9% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated profit to 268.98 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was 294.78 crore.

However, total revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at 900.90 crore, up 105.5% from 438.35 crore in the same quarter last year.

The NBFC's net interest income (NII) surged 166% YoY to 165 crore in Q3FY26 from 62 crore in Q3FY25.

(More to come)

