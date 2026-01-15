Jio Financial Services Q3 results: Profit slips 9% YoY to ₹269 crore

Jio Financial Services Q3 results: Jio Financial Services on Thursday, January 15, reported a nearly 9% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated profit to ₹268.98 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit was ₹294.78 crore.
However, total revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹900.90 crore, up 105.5% from ₹438.35 crore in the same quarter last year.
The NBFC's net interest income (NII) surged 166% YoY to ₹165 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹62 crore in Q3FY25.
