Jio Financial Services Q4 results 2026 out. Will Reliance group stocks rally on Monday? Explained

Jio Financial Services Q4 results 2026: The financial arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL), announced its Q4 results 2026 on Friday. In this Q4 results, Jio Financial Services' profit dipped, but the company's top line and customer metrics are accelerating across lending, payments, and investments.

According to stock market experts, Jio Financial Services' Q4 results 2026 delivered strong operational scale-up despite a dip in profit, impacted by consolidation effects and growth investments. They said that Jio Financial shares are on the cusp of giving a technical breakout at ₹248. Breaking above this on a closing basis, we can expect the Jio Financial share price to touch ₹275 in the near term.

Jio Financial Services Q4 results 2026 review Speaking on Jio Financial Services Q4 results, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that JFSL delivered strong operational scale-up in Q4 FY26, though profitability was impacted by consolidation effects and growth investments. Consolidated Total Income for the quarter surged 97% YoY to ₹1,020 crore, reflecting the sharp expansion across businesses.

However, Consolidated Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) was ₹327 crore and Profit After Tax came in at ₹272 crore, as margins compressed due to three key factors: first, the line-by-line consolidation of Jio Payments Bank as a 100% subsidiary from June 18, 2025, which was earlier captured only as share of profit from JVs; second, continued heavy investments in scaling nascent verticals like JioBlackRock AMC, wealth advisory, and reinsurance; and third, geopolitical volatility that hit treasury income despite a larger capital base.

“On the business front, momentum was broad-based. Jio Credit’s gross disbursements rose 49% YoY to ₹10,629 crore in Q4, driving Net Interest Income up 143% YoY to ₹201 crore and PPOP up 2.5x YoY to ₹120 crore, with Q4 PAT at ₹70 crore, up 4x YoY. Jio Payment Solutions saw TPV jump 145% YoY to Rs. 14,626 crore, with net processing margin improving to 12 bps from 6 bps last year,” Seema added.

The SMC Global Securities expert said that Jio Payments Bank grew its income 11x YoY to ₹87 crore, supported by a 61% rise in CASA customers to 3.7 million and higher average deposits per customer of ₹1,439. Jio Insurance Broking facilitated ₹273 crore premium, up 15% YoY, while JioBlackRock AMC closed with AUM over ₹15,200 crore within 9 months of launch.

“Overall, Jio Financial Services Q4 results 2026 reflect transition from build-out to scale: top-line and customer metrics are accelerating across lending, payments, and investments, but near-term PAT is weighed by strategic investments and accounting changes, positioning FY27 for operating leverage as these businesses mature,” Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities concluded.

Jio Financial share price target On what technical chart of the Jio Financial shares signals, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said, “Jio Financial Services is shaping a 52-week double bottom on the weekly charts, signalling a potential medium-term trend reversal. The current session shows improving volumes, indicating renewed participation and supporting the formation of a higher low on the daily timeframe. Price structure is gradually shifting from distribution to accumulation. Immediate resistance lies at the 50-day EMA near 248, a key trigger level.”

The Lakshmishree expert said that a decisive breakout above this zone would confirm a pickup in momentum and open the path toward 274 in the near term. Failure to sustain above recent higher lows would weaken the setup and delay the reversal.