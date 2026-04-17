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Jio Financial Services Q4 Results: Net profit drops 14% YoY to ₹272 crore; declares dividend of ₹0.60 per share

Jio Financial Services reported a consolidated net profit of 272 crore for FY26, a 14% decline from 316 crore last year. Revenue increased to 1,018.51 crore from 493.24 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting growth in its diverse financial operations.

A Ksheerasagar
Published17 Apr 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Jio Financial Services Q4 Results: Net profit drops 14% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>272 crore; declares dividend of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.60 per share
Jio Financial Services Q4 Results: Net profit drops 14% YoY to ₹272 crore; declares dividend of ₹0.60 per share(REUTERS)
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Jio Financial Services (JFSL), the financial arm of Reliance Industries, announced its financial performance for the March quarter and FY26 today after market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of 272 crore, down 14% from 316 crore in the same period last year.

The company, which operates across investing and financing, insurance broking, payment banking, payment aggregator/gateway services, and asset management, saw its revenue rise to 1,018.51 crore from 493.24 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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Despite a sharp jump in revenue, higher finance costs, which rose to 298 crore from 7.65 crore in Q4FY25, have severely impacted the company’s bottom-line performance. The higher costs have pushed the company’s operating expenses to 720 crore, a sharp increase from 168.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

For the full fiscal year 2025-26, the company recorded a net profit of 1,561 crore, reflecting a marginal 3.2% decline from 2024-25. FY26 revenue stood 72% higher at 3,513 crore.

Assets under Management (AUM) of Jio Credit Limited stood at 25,711 crore as of March 31, 2026, marking over 2.5x growth compared to FY25.

Meanwhile, Jio Payment Solutions Limited reported a total payment value (TPV) of 52,226 crore, up around 2.4x year-on-year.

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Jio Payments Bank Limited’s deposit base reached 544 crore, registering an 84% YoY growth, while JioBlackRock Asset Management reported an AUM of over 15,200 crore at the end of FY26, achieved within just nine months of launch, as per company's earnings filing.

Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO, Jio Financial Services Limited, said, " As we enter FY27, we look forward to building further on this formidable foundation. We remain committed to growing sustainably and responsibly, ensuring we continue to deliver long-term value to our shareholders, while serving as a trusted partner in India’s economic journey."

(more to come)

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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