Jio Financial Services Q4 Results: Net profit drops 14% YoY to ₹272 crore; declares dividend of ₹0.60 per share

Jio Financial Services (JFSL), the financial arm of Reliance Industries, announced its financial performance for the March quarter and FY26 today after market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹272 crore, down 14% from ₹316 crore in the same period last year.
The company, which operates across investing and financing, insurance broking, payment banking, payment aggregator/gateway services, and asset management, saw its revenue rise to ₹1,018.51 crore from ₹493.24 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Despite a sharp jump in revenue, higher finance costs, which rose to ₹298 crore from ₹7.65 crore in Q4FY25, have severely impacted the company’s bottom-line performance. The higher costs have pushed the company’s operating expenses to ₹720 crore, a sharp increase from ₹168.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
For the full fiscal year 2025-26, the company recorded a net profit of ₹1,561 crore, reflecting a marginal 3.2% decline from 2024-25. FY26 revenue stood 72% higher at ₹3,513 crore.
Assets under Management (AUM) of Jio Credit Limited stood at ₹25,711 crore as of March 31, 2026, marking over 2.5x growth compared to FY25.
Meanwhile, Jio Payment Solutions Limited reported a total payment value (TPV) of ₹52,226 crore, up around 2.4x year-on-year.
Jio Payments Bank Limited’s deposit base reached ₹544 crore, registering an 84% YoY growth, while JioBlackRock Asset Management reported an AUM of over ₹15,200 crore at the end of FY26, achieved within just nine months of launch, as per company's earnings filing.
Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO, Jio Financial Services Limited, said, " As we enter FY27, we look forward to building further on this formidable foundation. We remain committed to growing sustainably and responsibly, ensuring we continue to deliver long-term value to our shareholders, while serving as a trusted partner in India’s economic journey."
(more to come)