Jio Financial Services has set the date for its board meeting to consider the results for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25). The company’s board will meet next on Friday, January 17 to declare its Q3 FY25 earnings.

Part of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance group, Jio Financial Services on Friday, January 10, told exchanges in a filing, “Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 17, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.”

A presentation to analysts on the financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, shall be made on the same day after the meeting, the company's exchange filing stated further.

Jio Financial Q2 Results Performance Jio Financial Services reported a 3.1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹689 crore as against ₹668 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, net profit surged by 120% on a sequential basis, compared to ₹312.63 crore in the previous June quarter.

The financial services company reported a 14% increase in revenue from operations for the second quarter of the current fiscal, reaching ₹693.5 crore, up from ₹608.04 crore in the same quarter last year. However, total expenses surged to ₹146 crore in the September quarter, more than double the ₹71 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.