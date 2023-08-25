Jio Financial Services share exclusion from Sensex, other indices postponed by another 3 days to August 311 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Jio Financial Services stock will now be removed from the BSE indices before opening of trading on September 1.
Jio Financial Services (JFSL) shares exclusion from Sensex and other BSE indices has been extended by another three days to August 31. The move comes after JFSL shares hit 5% lower circuit limits for two more consecutive days.
