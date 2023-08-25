Jio Financial Services (JFSL) shares exclusion from Sensex and other BSE indices has been extended by another three days to August 31. The move comes after JFSL shares hit 5% lower circuit limits for two more consecutive days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jio Financial Services stock will now be removed from the all the S&P BSE indices before opening of trading on September 1.

"Since the stock has hit lower circuit limit for 2 consecutive days i.e., Thursday, August 24, 2023, and Friday, August 25, 2023, the removal of JFSL from all the S&P BSE Indices will be postponed by another 3 days. JFSL will now be removed from all the S&P BSE Indices effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, September 01, 2023," BSE Indices said in a circular.

Additionally, should JFSL not hit the lower circuit limit on either of the next 2 days, but hits the lower circuit limit on the 3rd day, the removal of JFSL from all the S&P BSE Indices will be postponed, the circular added.

JFSL shares were listed on stock exchanges on Monday, August 21, after a demerger from its Reliance Industries (RIL). However, JFSL share price have been hitting lower circuits since listing weighed down by heavy selling from institutional investors.

On Friday, JFSL shares hit lower circuit for the fifth straight day. However, the stock recovered from day's and was last trading in the green.

As Jio Financial Services will be removed from all indices, the index funds which received JFSL shares upon demerger, will now be forced to sell JFSL shares before it gets removed from the index.

Analysts expect roughly around 12 crore JFSL shares need to be sold by index funds as they adjust their portfolios.

At 12:10 am, JFSL shares were trading 3.52% higher at ₹223.50 apiece on the BSE.