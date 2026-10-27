Jio Financial Services share price decoded: Reliance stock performance amid Jio Platforms IPO buzz; target, outlook

Reliance's Jio Platforms IPO: Jio Financial Services share price has remained under pressure amid the buzz surrounding the ₹30,213-crore Jio Platforms IPO, with the stock witnessing a sustained correction through October 2026.

Despite expectations that the mega public issue would boost investor sentiment towards Reliance Group-linked companies, Jio Financial Services has moved in the opposite direction, led down by profit booking, muted earnings momentum and broader weakness in financial stocks.

According to market experts, the Jio Platforms IPO impact on the Jio Financial Services stock is indirect.

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“The Jio Platforms IPO could increase investor attention towards the broader Jio ecosystem, but its impact on Jio Financial Services is likely to be indirect rather than immediate. Jio Platforms’ telecom and digital-services business and Jio Financial’s lending, payments and other financial-services operations have different earnings drivers. Therefore, investors should not assume that the IPO alone will drive a sustained rally in Jio Financial Services,” said Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn.

Jio Financial Services share price performance amid Jio Platforms IPO buzz Jio Financial Services shares were trading in the ₹220– ₹227 range in late September 2026, with the stock hovering around its monthly peak of ₹227. However, broader market volatility towards the end of September pushed the share price lower, taking it towards the ₹216– ₹220 range as October began.

The correction continued after details of the Jio Platforms IPO emerged. As the company announced its issue schedule, price band and other offer-related details, Jio Financial Services shares briefly recovered, touching an intraday high of ₹219.38 on 6 October. However, the recovery proved short-lived, with the stock facing selling pressure and moving within the ₹212– ₹219 range.

Jio Financial Services Q2 results 2026 Jio Financial Services reported a 51% year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹340 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹695 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

However, pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) surged 85% YoY to ₹574 crore in the September quarter, up from ₹310 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company's total income more than doubled, jumping 132% YoY to ₹1,699 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹733 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income (NII) also registered strong growth, rising 165% YoY to ₹680 crore during the quarter, against ₹257 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Jio Finance Services share price performance since listing Jio Financial Services shares have remained under pressure across multiple timeframes, reflecting sustained weakness in the stock. The shares have declined 3.05% over the past week and 8.60% over the past month, indicating continued selling pressure in the near term.

The stock's performance has been particularly weak in 2026, with Jio Financial Services shares falling 29.83% year-to-date (YTD). On a one-year basis, the stock has declined 32.10%, highlighting the extent of the losses faced by investors over the past 12 months.

Over a three-year period, Jio Financial Services shares have slipped 6.92%, indicating that the stock has struggled to deliver positive returns over the longer timeframe as well.

“Jio Financial has growth potential as its lending and financial-services businesses scale up, and its latest quarterly results showed strong growth in net interest income and pre-provisioning operating profit. However, consolidated profit declined year-on-year, highlighting the importance of monitoring operating costs, credit provisions and the pace at which newer businesses become profitable,” Garg added.

What should investors do? Garg further recommended existing investors with a medium- to long-term investment horizon to hold the stock, provided the position fits their risk appetite, while fresh investors should consider staggered entry on corrections rather than buying solely on IPO-related sentiment.

“The key triggers to watch are loan-book growth, asset quality, profitability and execution across its financial-services businesses. The Jio Platforms listing may improve sentiment towards the wider ecosystem, but Jio Financial’s long-term valuation will ultimately depend on its own financial performance,” said Garg.

Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, believes that Jio Financial Services shares are currently moving sideways, with no clear chart pattern emerging to indicate a decisive directional move.

“The stock lacks a strong bullish or bearish signal at present, suggesting that investors may need to wait for a clear breakout or breakdown before assessing the next potential move. Until a definite trend emerges, the stock is likely to remain range-bound,” said Ojha.