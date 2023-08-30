Jio Financial Services share price extend gains; locked at 5% upper circuit; here's why2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 11:10 AM IST
On NSE, Jio Financial Services shares were also at 5% upper circuit limit at ₹231.25 apiece, becoming the top Nifty gainer.
Jio Financial Services share price extended gains for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Jio Financial Services shares were locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹232.70 apiece on the BSE.
