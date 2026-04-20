Jio Financial Services share price falls 3% after Q4 results 2026. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Jio Financial Services share price fell over 3% in Monday's trading session after the company posted 14% drop in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026.

The Reliance Group stock opened at ₹242 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹243.86 on Friday. At 9:35 am, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹236.64 per share.

Jio Financial Services Q4 results 2026 Jio Financial reported a 14% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹272.22 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with ₹316.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Despite the decline in profit, net interest income (NII) rose sharply by 28.46% to ₹344.41 crore, up from ₹268.09 crore a year ago. NII represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid.

Alongside its fourth-quarter results, the company’s board also declared a dividend of ₹0.60 per share.

Net Interest Income (NII) surged to ₹625 crore for the full year, marking a 190% year-on-year increase. In Q4 FY26, NII stood at ₹201 crore, reflecting a 143% rise compared to the same quarter last year.

Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) climbed to ₹366 crore in FY26, doubling from the previous year. For Q4 FY26, PPOP reached ₹120 crore, registering a 2.5x year-on-year growth, highlighting the strong underlying profitability of the core lending business.

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Assets Under Management (AUM) for FY26 came in at ₹25,711 crore, growing 2.5x year-on-year. Gross disbursements in Q4 FY26 were ₹10,629 crore, up 49% year-on-year and 23% quarter-on-quarter.

“As we enter FY27, we look forward to building further on this formidable foundation. We remain committed to growing sustainably and responsibly, ensuring we continue to deliver long-term value to our shareholders, while serving as a trusted partner in India’s economic journey,” said Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO, Jio Financial Services Limited.

More to come…

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