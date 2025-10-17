Jio Financial Services share price falls after Q2 results. Opportunity to buy?

Jio Financial Services share price traded lower on Friday after the company reported its Q2 results. Jio Financial Services shares declined as much as 1.5% to ₹307.40 apiece on the BSE.

Jio Financial Services on Thursday reported a 0.9% growth in its consolidated Q2FY26 net profit to ₹695 crore from ₹689 crore in the year ago period. The company’s revenue from operations during the second quarter of FY26 increased 41% to ₹981 crore from ₹693 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group’s NBFC rose to ₹14,712 crore from ₹1,206 crore, YoY. AMC AUM at Rs. 15,980 crore.

The AUM of Jio Finance’s Asset Management Company (AMC) reached ₹15,980 crore, with the maiden NFO for the flexi cap fund attracting ₹1,500 crore.

Jio Credit Limited (JCL), the NBFC arm of Jio Financial Services, reported a 12x YoY growth in its AUM during the September quarter.

Should you buy, sell or hold Jio Financial Services shares after Q2 results? Jio Financial Services Limited has reported robust growth in Q2FY26, with its Net Income from Business comprising 52% of consolidated net total income, up from 14% in Q2 FY25, said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

“With strong execution momentum, Jio Financial Services is poised for continued growth, leveraging AI and analytics to deliver personalized financial products,” Srivastava added.

Jio Finance share price has fallen 2% in one month, but the stock has rallied 25% in the past six months. Jio Financial Services share price has remained flat on a YTD basis and has declined 6% in one year. The NBFC stock has delivered 40% returns in two years.

At 11:55 AM, Jio Finance share price was trading 1.09% lower at ₹308.70 apiece on the BSE.