Jio Financial Services share price falls ahead of Q1 results 2026. Is it right time to buy?

Jio Financial Services share price traded in red, fell over 0.36% on NSE in Thursday's trading session ahead of June quarter results (Q1 results 2026) announcement on 16 July.

Jio Financial shares opened at ₹237.78 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹236.59. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹235.60 on Thursday.

Jio Financial Services Q1 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Jio Credit to report AUM growth of 12% QoQ. It further anticipates credit cost in Jio credit to remain benign.

“Expect interest income to improve driven by strong AUM growth in Jio credit. Credit cost in Jio credit is expected to remain benign.  Commentory on NBFC growth outlook and progress in other businesses is the key monitorable,” it said.

According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Jio Financial Services' results are expected to remain healthy, supported by continued growth in its digital financial services ecosystem, expanding customer base and increasing contribution from its diversified financial services platform.

Srivastava noted that revenue is likely to witness steady growth, driven by higher fee-based income, continued traction in payments, asset management, insurance and other digital financial offerings, while the lending business is expected to remain in the investment and scale-up phase. Profitability is expected to improve gradually, aided by operating leverage and disciplined cost management.

“Investors will closely monitor the pace of customer acquisition, growth across the asset management, payments, insurance and lending businesses, as well as progress in scaling the company's integrated financial services ecosystem. Commentary on the performance of the Jio BlackRock joint venture, new product launches, digital ecosystem expansion, strategic partnerships, cross-selling opportunities and the roadmap for monetising its financial services platform will remain key monitorables. Management's outlook on business scalability, execution strategy, regulatory developments and the path towards sustainable profitability will also be closely watched,” said Srivastava.

Jio Financial Services share price - Should you buy or sell ahead of Q1 results 2026? Harshal Dasani, Business Head – INVasset PMS, believes that Jio Financial Services enters Q1 with a stronger fundamental backdrop, but the focus should now shift from expansion to execution. The market will be looking beyond headline growth and will instead evaluate the quality of the loan book, credit costs, lending spreads and the pace at which these businesses are becoming profitable.

“Its partnership-led distribution model provides a structural advantage, but sustained earnings growth will depend on operating leverage rather than balance sheet expansion alone. If the June quarter demonstrates improving profitability alongside disciplined asset quality, the long-term investment case strengthens. Ahead of the results, however, the risk-reward appears favourable only for investors with a longer investment horizon, as near-term expectations already reflect a significant part of the growth narrative,” Dasani said.

Also Read | Q1 results 2026: Wipro to Jio Financial among firms to declare earnings today

Meanwhile, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, said that Jio Financial Services continues to remain a 'buy' from a medium- to long-term perspective.

"While the company's recent performance has been steady, we expect further improvement in its financial results going forward, supported by business expansion, increasing product offerings, and stronger operational execution. These factors could act as key growth drivers in the coming quarters," Ojha said.