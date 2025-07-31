Jio Financial Services share price gains despite Indian stock market crash; here's why

Jio Financial Services shares saw an upward trend after the announcement that the company's board has sanctioned a strategy to raise as much as ₹15,825 crore through the preferential issuance of 50 crore warrants.

These warrants will be available for cash at a price of ₹316.50 each, which consists of a face value of ₹10 and a premium of ₹306.50. Each warrant is convertible into one fully paid equity share and will be issued on a private placement basis to entities within the promoter group, subject to approval from shareholders and regulatory bodies.