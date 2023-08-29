Jio Financial Services share price gains over 3% on block deal buzz2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Since its listing, Jio Financial Services shares continued to hit lower circuit limits for consecutive sessions, on persistent selling from institutions who have to exit from the stock before it is removed from the indices.
Jio Financial Services share price gained over 3% on Tuesday amid reports of a block deal in the stock. Jio Financial Services shares gained as much as 3.23% to ₹218.50 apiece on the BSE.
