Jio Financial Services share price hit 5% lower circuit for second straight session2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited, the demerged financial arm of Reliance Industries, made its stock market debut on August 21.
Jio Financial Services share price was locked at 5% lower circuit for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Jio Financial Services shares opened at ₹239.20 apiece, 5% lower than the previous closing price of ₹251.75 apiece on the BSE.
