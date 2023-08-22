Jio Financial Services share price was locked at 5% lower circuit for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Jio Financial Services shares opened at ₹239.20 apiece, 5% lower than the previous closing price of ₹251.75 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On NSE, shares of Jio Financial Services were down 5% at ₹236.45 apiece.

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited, the demerged financial arm of Reliance Industries, made its stock market debut on August 21.

JFSL shares were listed at ₹265 per share on the BSE and ₹262 per share on the NSE Monday against the discovered price of ₹261.85 apiece.

However, soon after the listing, JFSL shares hit a 5% lower circuit of ₹251.75 on BSE. On the NSE, too, it hit its 5% lower price band of ₹248.90.

JFSL shares have been admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of T group of securities and the stock will be in the “Trade-for-Trade" segment for 10 trading days. Therefore, no intraday trading will be allowed in JFSL shares. Investors can perform only delivery based buying and selling under T2T Group stock.

As per the exchanges, JFSL shares will be removed from all indices after three days of listing.

The weakness in Jio Financial Services shares comes amid selling by passive funds tracking indices such as the Nifty and the Sensex.

Nuvama Wealth Management analyst Abhilash Pagaria estimated that passive funds tracking the Nifty could sell around 90 million shares worth approximately $290 million, while passive Sensex trackers could sell around 55 million shares worth about $175 million.

"JFSL's valuation is based on expectations surrounding its future growth potential and its 6.1% stake that it owns in RIL. The future growth prospects of JFSL are indeed bright since it can scale up its business hugely with its enormous connection with consumers and merchants. But institutional selling is a drag on the share price in the near-term. Since the stock is in the T segment institutional selling is dragging the price down," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

After the listing, the market capitalization of Jio Financial Services stood at ₹1.58 lakh crore, making it the second largest non-banking financial company (NBFC) in the country after Bajaj Finance.

At 10:00 AM, Jio Financial Services shares were down 5% at ₹239.20 apiece on the BSE, with a market cap of ₹1,51,970 crore.