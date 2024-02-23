Jio Financial Services share price jumps 14% to a record high; market cap crosses ₹2 lakh crore
Jio Financial Services shares have rallied more than 48% in the past three months and over 40% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, with its market capitalization crossing ₹2 lakh crore.
Jio Financial Services share price jumped more than 14% to hit a record high on Friday, extending the rally for the fifth consecutive session. Jio Financial shares surged as much as 14.50% to hit a record high of ₹347 apiece on the BSE.
