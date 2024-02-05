Jio Financial Services share price jumps over 16% on report of eying Paytm wallet business
Jio Financial Services and HDFC Bank were said to be among the forerunners to acquire Paytm’s wallet business, report said.
Jio Financial Services (JFS) share price spiked over 15% to a record high on Monday amid a media report suggesting that the company was among the forerunners to acquire Paytm’s wallet business. Jio Finance shares jumped as much as 16.25% to a new high of ₹295.00 apiece on the BSE. Meanwhile, Paytm shares remained locked at 10% lower circuit at its record low level.
