Jio Financial Services share price surged over 3% on Wednesday, extending its rally for the second straight day amid heavy volumes. Jio Financial Services shares rallied as much as 3.75% to ₹254.25 apiece on the BSE.

This week, Jio Financial Services shares have jumped nearly 6% after falling 18% in one month and dropping more than 21% in three months.

Technicals indicate 25% upside Jio Financial Services shares have witnessed a significant 41% correction from its peak of approximately ₹394. Technical charts suggest the Jio Finance stock is bottoming and showing signs of potential reversal.

“Jio Financial Services stock is showing signs of bottoming near a strong previous support level. Additionally, a bullish RSI divergence is visible on the chart, indicating a potential reversal. Considering these technical factors, we recommend going long in the ₹230 - 240 zone. The upside target is set at ₹305, while the stop-loss should be placed at ₹199 on a daily closing basis,” brokerage firm Anand Rathi said.

According to the brokerage house, this setup provides a favorable risk-reward ratio, aligning with the possibility of a trend reversal.

“Traders should monitor price action and volume confirmation for additional conviction before entering the trade,” it said.

Jio Finance share price target of ₹305 apiece implies an upside potential of nearly 25% from Tuesday’s closing price.

Jio Financial Services Q3 Results Jio Financial Services reported a marginal rise of 0.3% in its net profit for the third quarter of FY25 to ₹295 crore as compared with ₹294.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company’s total income in Q3FY25 increased to ₹449 crore from ₹414 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Assets under management (AUM) of the company in the quarter ended December 2024 rose to ₹4,199 crore from ₹1,206 crore in the September quarter. The digital footprint grew, with an average of 7.4 million monthly active users (MAUs) across all its digital platforms. The NBFC now operates in seven cities with nine offices.

Jio Financial Services Demerger Jio Financial Services (JFSL) was demerged from billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries in 2023. JFSL is a Non-Deposit taking Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), registered with RBI.

Jio Financial Services shares were listed on stock exchanges in August 2023. JFSL stock was listed at ₹265 on the BSE and ₹262 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which was mildly higher than its discovered price of ₹261.85 apiece.

Jio Finance stock price hit a 52-week high of ₹394.70 apiece on April 23, 2024, and a 52-week low of ₹231.10 apiece on January 27, 2025.

Jio Financial Services is a holding company and operates its financial services business through its consumer-facing subsidiaries namely Jio Finance, Jio Insurance Broking, and Jio Payment Solutions and joint venture namely Jio Payments Bank.

At 11:50 AM, Jio Financial Services shares were trading 3.14% higher at ₹252.75 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of more than ₹1.60 lakh crore.