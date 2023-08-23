Jio Financial Services share price locked at 5% lower circuit for third straight day1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST
JFSL shares were scheduled to exit from Nifty and Senex on August 23. However, on Tuesday, the stock exchanges postponed the exclusion and announced that JFSL shares will now be excluded from the Nifty50 and Sensex on August 28, instead of August 23.
Jio Financial Services share price hit a lower circuit of 5% again on Wednesday, its third straight session of decline since listing. JFSL share price opened 5% lower at ₹227.25 apiece as compared to previous close of ₹239.20 on BSE.
