Stock Market Today: Jio Financial Services share price gained more than 3% in morning trades on Monday. The company had announced having received SEBI's in-principle nod for mutual fund business with BlackRock
Jio Financial Services share price opened at ₹346.90 on the BSE on Monday almost 2.4% higher than its previous close. The Jio Financial Services share price thereafter gained further to highs of ₹349.50 marking gains of more than 3%. The Jio Financial Services share price has gained more than 10% from lows in August.
Jio Financial Services in its release on 4 October said that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted in-principle approval to the Company and BlackRock Financial Management Inc to act as co-sponsors and set up the proposed mutual fund.
The final approval for registration will be granted by SEBI subject to fulfillment by the Company and BlackRock of the requirements set out in the said letter.
