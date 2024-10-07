Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Jio Financial Services share price rises 3% post SEBI's in-principle nod for mutual fund business with BlackRock
BREAKING NEWS

Jio Financial Services share price rises 3% post SEBI's in-principle nod for mutual fund business with BlackRock

Ujjval Jauhari

  Stock Market Today: Jio Financial Services share price gained more than 3% in morning trades on Monday. The company had announced having received SEBI's in-principle nod for mutual fund business with BlackRock

Jio Financial Services share price gain with SEBI's nod for mutual fund business with BlackRock

Stock Market Today: Jio Financial Services share price gained more than 3% in morning trades on Monday. The company had announced having received SEBI's in-principle nod for mutual fund business with BlackRock

Jio Financial Services share price opened at 346.90 on the BSE on Monday almost 2.4% higher than its previous close. The Jio Financial Services share price thereafter gained further to highs of 349.50 marking gains of more than 3%. The Jio Financial Services share price has gained more than 10% from lows in August.

Jio Financial Services in its release on 4 October said that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted in-principle approval to the Company and BlackRock Financial Management Inc to act as co-sponsors and set up the proposed mutual fund.

The final approval for registration will be granted by SEBI subject to fulfillment by the Company and BlackRock of the requirements set out in the said letter.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
