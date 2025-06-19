Jio Financial Services share price slides for 3rd day amid weakness in Indian market. Can Reliance group stock rebound?

Jio Financial Services share price fell over 1.5 per cent on NSE in Thursday's trading session due to selling pressure. The financial services company shares opened in green in early morning trade, however, slipped in red touching an intraday low to ₹285.30 apiece.

Jio Financial Services Limited announced that it had acquired 7,90,80,000 equity shares of Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL) from the State Bank of India for ₹104.54 crore. The transaction had received approval from the Reserve Bank of India on June 4, 2025.

After the transaction, Jio Payments Bank is now a fully-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services. Earlier, it functioned as a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and the State Bank of India (SBI).

In March, Jio Financial revealed its plans to acquire the 17.8 per cent stake held by SBI.

The company has made headlines recently due to multiple mutual fund scheme launches by Jio BlackRock Asset Management. This entity is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, and it has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to begin operating as an investment manager for its mutual fund business in the country.

Jio Financial Services Q4 results 2025 Jio Financial Services posted an 18 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue for the fourth quarter, reaching ₹493.2 crore, driven by robust performance in lending, leasing, and digital financial services.

The company’s net profit for the March quarter edged up by 1.7 per cent to ₹316 crore, compared to ₹310.6 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read | Reliance Infra shares jump after Dassault Aviation deal, promoter stake raise

A major highlight for the full year was the significant rise in assets under management (AUM), which soared to ₹10,053 crore by March 31, 2025, up from ₹173 crore a year earlier. This impressive increase was fueled by Jio Finance Limited (JFL) as it accelerated its lending and leasing activities and extended its presence to 10 tier-1 cities.

Jio Financial share price - Should you buy or sell? Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza believes that the Jio Financial Services stock is currently encountering resistance near the falling trendline zone of ₹298– ₹300.

" On the momentum front, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near the midpoint, indicating a potential slowdown in bullish momentum.

Unless the stock decisively breaks above the ₹300 mark, fresh long positions should be avoided. On the downside, a close below ₹280 could accelerate selling pressure, potentially dragging the stock toward the ₹260 level," Vithlani said.