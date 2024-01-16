Jio Financial Services share price tanks over 6% after Q3 results
Jio Financial Services’ net interest income (NII) jumped 44% QoQ to ₹269.08 crore in Q3FY24 from ₹186.06 crore during the quarter ending September 2023.
Jio Financial Services share price declined over 6% in early trade on Tuesday after the company announced its Q3 results. Jio Finance share price fell as much as 6.25% to ₹250.10 apiece on the BSE.
