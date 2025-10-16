Jio Financial Services share price trades flat ahead of Q2 results today. Should you buy or wait for quarterly numbers?

Q2 results today: Jio Financial Services share price opened flat on Thursday morning deals and continued to trade in a tight range of ₹312.80 to ₹314.30 per share on the NSE. Ahead of the announcement of Q2 results 2025, market observers are expecting a steady performance by this Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Group company during the July to September 2025 quarter. They believe Jio Financial Services will report steady growth in the loan portfolio during Q2 FY26.

Jio Financial Services Q2 results today Speaking on the preview of Jio Financial Services Q2 results 2025, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Jio Financial Services is expected to post a steady performance in Q2FY26, reflecting continued traction across its lending, insurance, and payments segments. The quarter is likely to see healthy growth in the loan portfolio, supported by strong momentum in consumer and merchant lending, aided by the company’s deep integration with Reliance’s digital and retail ecosystems. The payments business may show resilience with stable transaction volumes through JioPay and digital platforms, though competitive intensity in the fintech space could limit margin expansion.”

The SMC Global Securities expert said the company’s mutual fund and insurance ventures, still in scaling-up mode, are likely to contribute modestly but reflect improving operational efficiency. Profitability may remain steady as higher technology investments and new product launches offset some income gains.

“Asset quality is expected to stay robust given the early-stage, digitally underwritten portfolio and conservative risk framework. Key things to focus includes management commentary regarding expansion plans, partnerships, and regulatory developments, which could influence medium-term profitability,” Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said.

Jio Financial share price target Advising Jio Financial Services shareholders to hold the stock ahead of the Q2 results today, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Jio Financial Services' share price is looking positive on the technical chart pattern. The stock has strong support at the ₹305 per share level, which is expected to remain intact. Hence, Jio Financial shareholders are advised to hold the stock, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹305, and wait for the Q2 results today. If Jio Financial Services announces Q2 results 2025 in line with market expectations, then we can expect the stock to reach the ₹330 and ₹350 levels soon.”

On suggestions to fresh investors regarding Jio Financial shares, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Fresh investors can buy Jio Financial shares at the current market price for the near-term targets of ₹330 and ₹350, respectively. However, they must maintain a stop loss at ₹305 while taking any fresh position in this Reliance Group stock.”