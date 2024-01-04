Jio Financial Services: KR Choksey advises buying the stock, sees 24% upside – 3 key reasons behind the bullish stance
KR Choksey believes that the focus on the consumer lending segment and the wide customer base of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail will drive Jio Financial Services' growth.
Domestic brokerage firm KR Choksey has initiated coverage on Jio Financial Services, the financial arm of Reliance Industries, with a 'buy' rating. It set a target price of ₹290 apiece, reflecting an upside of 24%.
