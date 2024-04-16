Jio Financial Services shares spike 5% after company announces JV with BlackRock
Jio Financial Services surged 5% to ₹371.95 per share today after the company announced a joint venture with BlackRock for wealth management activities, including the establishment of a wealth management company and, subsequently, a brokerage firm in India.
Jio Financial Services, the financial subsidiary of Reliance Industries, witnessed a significant surge of 5% during today's intraday session, reaching ₹371.95 per share. This increase follows the company's announcement, made through an exchange filing on Monday, regarding the signing of an agreement to establish a 50:50 joint venture with BlackRock.
