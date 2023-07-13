Jio Financial Services shares to enter FTSE indices from July 20

Jio Financial Services shares to enter FTSE indices from July 201 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Jio Financial Services (JFS) shares will be added to FTSE All-World Comprehensive Factor Index, FTSE Emerging Comprehensive Factor Index, and the FTSE All-World ex CW Balanced Factor Index with effect from July 20, 2023.
FTSE Russell announced on July 13 that Reliance Industries' demerged entity Jio Financial Services (JFS) will be added to three of its indices ---FTSE All-World Comprehensive Factor Index, FTSE Emerging Comprehensive Factor Index, and the FTSE All-World ex CW Balanced Factor Index with effect from July 20, 2023.
