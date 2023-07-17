Jio Financial Services to be included in these Nifty indices from July 20; check full list2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:07 PM IST
Reliance Industries has demerged its financial services arm, which will be renamed and listed as Jio Financial Services on July 20.
Jio Financial Services will begin trading as part of the NSE Nifty 50 on July 20. Reliance Industries (RIL) has demerged its financial services arm - Reliance Strategic Investments, which is being renamed and listed as Jio Financial Services. The demerged entity will also be included in the Nifty 100, Nifty 200, and Nifty 500 indices, as well as other sectoral indices, the National Stock Exchange said on July 17.
