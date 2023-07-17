After this demerger, there will value unlocking for Reliance Industries while its all financial business will move to Jio Financial Services Ltd, which owns 6.1 per cent stake in RIL. So, after the demerger, Jio Financial Services valuations would be around ₹10,000 crore. RIL has declared that Reliance shareholders would be awarded Jio Financial Services shares in 1:1 ratio after Jio Financial Services record date for demerger.

