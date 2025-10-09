Jio Financial Services to declare Q2 results 2025 on this date. Check details

Reliance group company Jio Financial Services on Thursday, October 9, announced that its board will meet next week to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Jio Financial Services' Q2 results date is set as Thursday, October 16. The company, in an exchange filing today, said, “A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 16, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025.”

The company added that a presentation to analysts on the financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, shall be made on the same day after the meeting.

Jio Financial Q1 results Jio Financial in the last quarter ended June 2025 had posted a 4% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹325 crore compared with a net profit of ₹313 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's total income rose to ₹619 crore as against ₹418 crore in the June quarter of the previous year. In the same period, its interest income doubled to ₹363 crore as against ₹162 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total expenses increased significantly to ₹261 crore from ₹79 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Jio Financial share price trend In terms of stock market performance, Jio Financial Services has posted a mixed performance. It has seen an 11% decline in its shares in the last one year, even though the Mukesh Ambani-led company has rallied 39% in six months.

In the past three months, Jio Financial Services' share price has declined 7%.

Jio Financial Services is an RBI-registered investment company offering financial services business through consumer-facing entities, including Jio Credit, Jio Insurance Broking, Jio Payment Solutions, Jio Leasing Services, Jio Finance Platform and Service and Jio Payments Bank. It also has a joint venture with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, to offer asset management, wealth management and broking services in India.