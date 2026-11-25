Jio Financial Services vs Reliance vs Jio Platforms shares: Amid a bull trend on Dalal Street (By 1:10 PM, Sensex was up 1.65%, Nifty was up by 1.25%, Bank Nifty was up by 1.15%), Reliance Group stocks are expected to attract investor attention, with the core group stock, Reliance Industries, up over 2%. Jio Platforms shares were up in morning trading but failed to sustain gains and retraced after the profit-booking trigger. Another Mukesh Ambani-led stock, Jio Financial Services, is up by over 2%.

According to stock market experts, all three Reliance Group stocks are attractive buys at current market valuations. However, when it comes to buying Mukesh Ambani's stock, for an investor with a low risk appetite, Reliance Industries shares should be preferred, followed by Jio Platforms and Jio Financial Services. However, for an investor with a high risk appetite, Jio Platforms shares should be preferred, followed by Reliance Industries and Jio Financial Services.

Jio Platforms vs Reliance vs Jio Financial shares Comparing the fundamentals of three flagship Reliance Group shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Reliance Industries reported strong YoY growth during the July to September 2026 quarter on the consolidated revenue, EBITDA, and net profit front. This could become possible due to the massive recovery in the Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) EBITDA, which grew about 70% YoY to around ₹25,200 crore during the September 2026 quarter.”

Gorakshkar said that O2C recovery is expected to continue in the next quarter as well, and hence the market is estimating strong Q3 Results 2026 from Reliance Industries.

Speaking on Jio Platforms' financials, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “Like RIL, JPL too posted strong YoY growth in consolidated revenue, EBITDA and net profit. This could become possible on subscriber additions pushing the total user base to 542.4 million (including 300 million 5G users and 30 million fixed-broadband homes), with Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) climbing to ₹218.8.”

Gorakshkar said that Jio Platforms' net debt also came down to ₹8,800 crore, which is expected to shrink or may become zero in the next quarter after the huge success of ₹30,200 crore IPO launch.

Decoding the financials of other Mukesh Ambani-led stock Jio Financial Services, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “Jio Financial's operational engines are scaling fast, but corporate noise impacted the bottom line. Total consolidated income surged 131.7% YoY to ₹1,699 crore. However, reported Net Profit fell 51.1% YoY to ₹340 crore due to shifts in dividend income schedules and the accounting treatment of group holdings.”

On which stock looks better from the fundamental perspective, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “All three Reliance Group stocks are portfolio stocks, but when it comes to choosing either of these three Mukesh Ambani stocks, then the risk appetite of the investor matters. If the investor wants to play safe, then Reliance Industries shares should be preferred, followed by Jio Platforms and Jio Financial Services shares. In contrast, if an investor has a high risk appetite, then one should prefer Jio Platforms shares, followed by Reliance Industries and Jio Financial Services shares.”

Jio Platforms share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of Jio Platforms shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Jio Platforms shares are facing resistance at ₹1390, and it has a strong base at ₹1340. So, existing investors are advised to hold the scrip with a strict stop-loss at ₹1340. Fresh investors can buy Jio Platforms shares only above ₹1390.”

The Choice Broking expert said that on breaking above ₹1390, Jio Platforms shares may go up to ₹1460.

Reliance Industries share price target On RIL share price outlook, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, “RIL shares are looking strong on the technical chart. It has strong support placed at ₹1310, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upper side, it may go up to ₹1460 in the near term. So, fresh investors can initiate buying at current levels, whereas existing investors may accumulate at current market price for the upside target of ₹1460. However, one must maintain a strict stop loss at ₹1310, while holding any position in RIL shares.”

Jio Financial Services share price target Speaking on the technical outlook of Jio Financial Services shares, Bagadia said, “The stock is looking positive on the technical chart and can go up to ₹260 per share in the near term. So, fresh investors can initiate buying, whereas existing shareholders should hold the scrip, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹210 for the upside target of ₹260.”