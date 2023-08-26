Jio Financial share price dips 18% after weak listing. Buy, sell or wait?2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Shares of Jio Financial Services had a weak listing last week, hitting lower circuit on all five sessions
Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd had a weak listing on Monday last week on BSE and NSE. Jio Financial Services share price opened at ₹262 and within few minutes of listing the stock went on to hit lower circuit. However, weakness in Jio Financial share price continued further and the scrip went on to hit lower circuit on all five sessions last week. However, after making record low of ₹202 on NSE, some buying interest was witnessed during Friday deals and the scrip ended at ₹221 apiece levels, losing over 18 per cent from the listing price.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started