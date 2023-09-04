comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 04 2023 12:04:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132 3.86%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.3 0.63%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 438.6 -0.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 606.7 -0.74%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 233.35 1.19%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Jio Financial share price extends rally for fifth day, jumps over 8% to trade above listing price
Back

Jio Financial share price extends rally for fifth day, jumps over 8% to trade above listing price

 2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST Ankit Gohel

The shares of Jio Financial Services (JFS), the demerged arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL), are now likely to be excluded from the NSE indices including Nifty this week, after the revision in the circuit filter limits.

Jio Financial Services shares were removed from Sensex and other BSE indices last week on Thursday. (Photo: BSE twitter)Premium
Jio Financial Services shares were removed from Sensex and other BSE indices last week on Thursday. (Photo: BSE twitter)

Jio Financial Services share price rallied for the fifth consecutive session on Monday and traded above its listing price. Jio Financial Services shares jumped as much as 8.84% to 267.00 apiece on the BSE.

Jio Financial Services was listed on the stock exchanges on August 21. The stock was listed at 265 apiece on the BSE and 262 per share on the NSE as compared to its discovered price of 261.85 apiece.

The price band for the Jio Financial shares was increased to 20% from 5% earlier by the stock exchanges.

The shares of Jio Financial Services (JFS), the demerged arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL), are now likely to be excluded from the NSE indices including Nifty this week, after the revision in the circuit filter limits. 

The new circuit limits in JFS shares are effective from Monday, September 4. A circuit filter mechanism is used by stock exchanges to keep in check excessive volatility in a scrip. It is the maximum fluctuation that is allowed in a stock in a day.

Read here: BSE changes circuit filters for Jio Financial Services from 5% to 20%

JFS shares were removed from Sensex and other BSE indices last week on Thursday.

The exclusion from BSE indices was done after the JFS share price witnessed consistent gains in the previous sessions.

As per the exchange norms, a spun off entity, to be excluded from indices, must have traded for two consecutive days without hitting any circuit limits.

JFS was initially set to be excluded from the indices after August 23, post its listing on August 21, following its spin-off from its parent, Reliance Industries Ltd. However, the stock was locked in lower circuits for several days and the exclusion was postponed.

Also Read: In charts: Jio Financial Services’ promise of the future

Analysts believe that with the high 20% circuit filter, Jio Financial Services shares may not be able to hit that limit. Hence, the exclusion of JFS shares from NSE indices, including Nifty 50, looks imminent this week.

If JFS shares do not touch its circuit limits on Monday (September 4) and Tuesday (September 5), then the stock will be excluded from the indices on Wednesday, September 6.

An exclusion of Jio Financial from Nifty indices could lead index funds selling another 110 million shares, as per Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

At 11:05 am, Jio Financial Services share price were trading 8.64% higher at 266.50 apiece on the BSE. 

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App