Jio Financial share price extends rally for fifth day, jumps over 8% to trade above listing price
The shares of Jio Financial Services (JFS), the demerged arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL), are now likely to be excluded from the NSE indices including Nifty this week, after the revision in the circuit filter limits.
Jio Financial Services share price rallied for the fifth consecutive session on Monday and traded above its listing price. Jio Financial Services shares jumped as much as 8.84% to ₹267.00 apiece on the BSE.
