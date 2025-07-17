Jio Financial share price in focus: How to trade the Reliance group stock ahead of Q1 results today?

Jio Financial share price: Shares of Mukesh Ambani-backed Jio Financial Services traded on a lacklustre note on Thursday, July 17, gaining less than half a per cent as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of the announcement of the first quarter earnings for the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26).

Jio Financial share price opened at ₹320, slightly above its last closing price of ₹319.60 apiece on the BSE. Soon after, the Reliance group stock hit the day's high of ₹320.75, up just 0.35%. The stock is hovering close to its 52-week high of ₹363, which was reached in September 2024.

Despite today's muted movement, Jio Financial share price has gained 10% in the last one month on the back of multiple approvals from the capital markets regulator to offer holistic investment solutions.

Late last month, Jio BlackRock Broking, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd, received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence operations as a brokerage firm. Before this, regulatory approvals were received by Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd and Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers to commence operations.

Jio Financial Q1 Results Today Last week on Thursday, Jio Financial informed exchanges that its board will meet today (July 17) to approve the earnings for the June quarter of FY26.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A presentation to analysts on the financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, shall be made on the same day after the meeting," Jio Financial said in a filing.

Jio Financial Shares: How to trade? Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakhmishree Investments, remains bullish on the stock. He said that Jio Financial is currently trading around a key resistance zone between 324 and 347 and, despite multiple attempts, is holding ground without any sharp rejection. This resilience suggests strength, and the stock is likely to remain range-bound within this zone for the next 8 to 10 weeks, he added.

"Interestingly, volumes are gradually diminishing, which is typically a bullish signal during consolidation phases — hinting at silent accumulation. This setup indicates that the stock is preparing for a potential breakout in the medium term, provided it sustains above key support levels," Jain said.