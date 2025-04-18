Jio Financial share price in focus: What Q4 results 2025 signal for shareholders?

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group company Jio Financial Services share price will remain in focus during Monday’s trading session following the announcement of its March quarter results on Thursday, April 17, after market hours.

Jio Financial share price ended the session in green to close at 1.62 per cent higher at ₹246.20 on Thursday before the announcement.

Jio Financial shares have declined by 32 per cent over the past year. In the last six months alone, the stock has dropped 26 per cent, and it’s down 11 per cent over the past three months. However, the stock has shown a notable recovery in the past month, gaining 10.7 per cent during this time.

Jio Financial Q4 results 2025 highlights Jio Financial Services posted a 1.76% year-on-year increase in net profit for the March 2025 quarter, reaching ₹316.11 crore compared to ₹310.63 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit after tax rose by 7.2% from ₹294.7 crore recorded in the December 2024 quarter.

However, the company saw a significant surge in its operational revenue, which rose to ₹493.24 crore.

The Board has also proposed their first ever dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

In Q4 FY25, consolidated net interest income declined by 4.5% to ₹268.09 crore, compared to ₹280.74 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations rose by 18% year-on-year, reaching ₹493.24 crore.

The company reported Assets Under Management (AUM) of ₹10,053 crore for FY25, marking a significant jump from ₹173 crore at the end of FY24, as revealed in its investor presentation. The company’s Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) for FY25 was ₹1,594 crore, while revenue from business operations totaled ₹349 crore.

Should you buy, sell or hold Jio Financial stock? On the technical front, the Jio Financial stock is trading near ₹246.47 and consolidating within a narrow range close to its demand zone. According to Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst at Choice Broking, the stock has shown strong buying interest from lower levels, indicating accumulation and the potential for an upside breakout.

The stock has managed to move above its short-term (20-day) and medium-term (50-day) EMAs and is now approaching its long-term (200-day) EMA, which is a positive technical signal.

Matalia said, “A breakout above the immediate resistance zone of ₹250– ₹255 could push the stock further toward the ₹270– ₹275 levels. Until then, this resistance remains key to watch. On the downside, ₹230 acts as a strong support level. As long as the stock holds above this level, the overall sentiment remains positive.”

Matalia further recommended investors and traders to look at any dips as a buying opportunity, anticipating a continuation of the upward momentum.