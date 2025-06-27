Jio Financial share price jumps almost 5% after Sebi approves Jio Blackrock broking as a stockbroker

Jio Financial share price jumped almost 5 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, June 27, after market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allowed Jio BlackRock Broking to act as a stockbroker and clearing member. Jio Financial share price opened at ₹313.85 against its previous close of ₹312.40 and jumped 4.5 per cent to an intraday high of ₹326.55. Around 11:05 AM, the stock traded 4.35 per cent higher at ₹326, looking set to extend gains to the fourth consecutive session.

Advertisement

Sebi approves Jio Blackrock broking as a stockbroker In an exchange filing on June 27, Jio Financial said: "The Securities and Exchange Board of India has granted a certificate of registration dated June 25, 2025, to Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited to act as a stockbroker/clearing member."

Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited.

"With JioBlackRock Investment Advisers, we will be able to offer personalised advice to retail investors. Now with brokerage, we will also bring an execution platform for self-directed investors," said Marc Pilgrem, Managing Director and CEO of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited.

Earlier on Wednesday, June 11, Jio Financial Services informed the exchanges that Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers had received approval from SEBI to operate as an investment adviser.

Advertisement

"Please note that the Securities and Exchange Board of India, vide letter dated June 10, 2025, has granted a certificate of registration to Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited (“JBIAPL”) to act as an Investment Adviser," Jio Financial said in an exchange filing.

In May, Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund received SEBI’s approval to commence operations as an investment manager for its mutual fund business in India.

"This third approval from SEBI completes the range of offerings of our joint venture. Through these three entities, JioBlackRock will provide a full suite of investment services, enabling Indian investors to work towards their financial goals,” said Rachel Lord, Head of International at BlackRock.

Meanwhile, the company has infused ₹190 crore into its payments banking arm, Jio Payments Bank Ltd. According to its regulatory filing, JFSL has been allotted 19 crore equity shares of ₹10 each in the wholly owned subsidiary, with the investment made in cash at face value.

Advertisement

Jio Financial Services share price trend Jio Financial Services share price has gained nearly 7 per cent this year so far, in sync with the benchmark Sensex which is also up 7 per cent.

Over the last year, the stock has lost about 8 per cent, hitting a 52-week low of ₹198.60 on March 3 this year. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹363 on September 27 last year.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.