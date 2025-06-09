Jio Financial share price jumps 3.5% as Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund appoints leadership team, launches website

Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Financial Services and global investment giant BlackRock's joint venture, Jio BlackRock Asset Management, on Monday, 9 June 2025, announced that the mutual fund has appointed its leadership team, along with launching an ‘early access’ for its website.

Jio BlackRock “announces the appointment of its executive leadership team and the launch of its website along with an exclusive early access initiative,” said the company in an official statement.

This ‘early access’ is given to potential investors and people in general, who are eligible to register their interest in JioBlackRock Asset Management’s digital-first offerings.

Jio BlackRock's leadership team Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund's leadership comprises many key industry individuals, apart from Isha Ambani, who is the non-executive director of Jio Financial Services.

The company appointed Amit Bhosale as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO), who has prior experience working in risk management across both banking and asset management for Bank of America and ICICI Bank.

Jio BlackRock appointed Amol Pai as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Pai has prior experience working at Jio Finance Limited and the State Bank of India.

Gaurav Nagori has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the mutual fund. Nargori has worked for DSP Asset Managers, Franklin Templeton and JM Financial.

The company positioned Biraja Tripathy as the Head of Product at Jio BlackRock AMC. Tripathy has experience working for Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, Aditya Birla Asset Management and SBI Life Insurance.

Disha Bhandary is the Head of Human Resources with over two decades of experience in the industry. Hemanti Wadhwa (Head of Legal) and Komal Narang (Chief Client Officer) are two other key leadership roles appointed by the company.

The company appointed Sid Swaminathan as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on 27 May 2025 after it officially received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to commence operations as an investment manager for its mutual fund business in India.

Jio Financial Share Price Jio Financial Services shares were trading over 3.59 per cent higher at ₹304.50 on Monday, compared to ₹293.95 at the previous market close. The company announced its appointment details during the stock market session on 9 June 2025.

The financial services firm's shares have given stock market investors more than 41.31 per cent returns on their investment since its listing in August 2023. However, the shares have lost nearly 13.5 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock is trading 0.44 per cent lower in 2025, but is currently trading 6.11 per cent higher in the last five stock market sessions.

The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹368.30 on 20 June 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹198.60 on 3 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The financial service firm's market capitalisation was over ₹1.92 lakh crore as of Monday, 9 June 2025.

