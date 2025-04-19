Jio Financial share price: Q4 results 2025 out. Should you buy THIS Reliance Group stock?

Jio Financial share price: Shares of Jio Financial Services experienced buying ahead of the announcement of Q4 results 2025. The Reliance Group company declared modest quarterly earnings in the recently ended March 2025 quarter. However, Jio Financial Services reported a significant increase in Assets Under Management (AUM) during Q4FY25.

According to stock market experts, Jio Financial share price may have a gap-up opening on Monday. They said any dip in Jio Financial's share price should be seen as a buying opportunity and predicted a long-term target of ₹350 apiece.

Jio Financial Services news Speaking on Jio Financial Services Q4 results 2025, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "Jio Financial Services, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, reported modest year-over-year profit growth for the March 2025 quarter and the full fiscal year. However, a significant increase in Assets Under Management (AUM) and the declaration of its first-ever dividend are key positives."

"The company posted a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹316 crore for Q4 FY25, representing a 1.8% increase compared to ₹311 crore in Q4 FY24. For the full fiscal year FY25, the PAT saw marginal growth to ₹1613 crore from ₹1605 crore in FY24. While growth is present, it remains modest for this period's profit. One of the most promising indicators from the results is the exponential growth in total assets under management (AUM), which surged to ₹10,053 crore at the end of FY25, compared to just ₹173 crore a year ago. This substantial rise reflects operations and client acquisition scaling," Sugandha added.

Pointing towards Jio Financial's dividend, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "Jio Financial also announced its first-ever dividend, ₹0.50 per share, highlighting its intent to enhance shareholder value and perhaps reflecting management's confidence in future cash flows."

Jio Financial share price target Expecting a gap-up opening on Monday, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities, said, "Jio Financial shares are looking bullish on the technical chart. Shareholders can hold the stock for the near-term target of ₹265, maintaining a stop loss of ₹238. Fresh investors can also buy Jio Financial shares in ₹245 to ₹248 for the short-term target of ₹265, maintaining a strict stop loss at ₹238."

“Technically, the stock shows signs of bottoming out after a prolonged correction, suggesting a potential trend reversal and further upside. It is recovering steadily from recent lows. The stock had formed a double-bottom pattern near the ₹200 mark on daily and weekly charts, following a sharp correction from its record high of ₹394.70. This pattern, coupled with a surge in trading volumes, suggests renewed investor interest and a potential trend reversal,” the SS WealthStreet expert said.

Advising investors to take Jio Financial shares for the long term, Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet said, “Based on the current momentum, the stock seems poised to target ₹267. After a period of consolidation, further upside could take the stock towards the ₹320 to ₹350 range over a one-year horizon. ₹215 and ₹195 remain crucial support levels; a break below this could negate the current positive outlook.”

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. It is further clarified that Sugandha Sachdeva personally holds the stock, which may be for the short term or the long term.