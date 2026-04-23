Jio Financial share price rises over 4% after entering in a joint agreement with Allianz for insurance biz. Do you own?

Jio Financial Services shares surged as much as 3.64% to ₹247.42 apiece in Thursday's trading session after the company entered into a binding agreement with Allianz to form a 50:50 insurance joint venture.

The Reliance Group stock opened at ₹240 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹238.51 on Wednesday.

Jio Financial and Allianz Group joint venture details In a press release dated 22 April, Jio Financial Services said it has agreed to form a 50:50 primary insurance joint venture (JV) with Allianz Group (Allianz), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Allianz Europe B.V.

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The joint venture covers the general insurance and health insurance space to serve the rapidly expanding Indian insurance sector. The binding agreement formalises a partnership first announced in July 2025, soon after Allianz Group exited its partnership with Bajaj Finserv.

It further said that this partnership will bring together two highly trusted financial services brands, recognised for their commitment to customer-centricity, to deliver innovative and accessible protection solutions tailored to the specific needs of the people and businesses of India.

The company further said that the customers in India will benefit from the combination of JFSL’s extensive digital reach and deep understanding of the Indian market and Allianz’s high-quality insurance products and services that reflect a distinguished history of expertise and care for protecting what matters most to people.

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"I am proud to partner with Allianz, one of the world's most respected insurance groups, across the insurance value chain as our exclusive insurance partner. I believe that the combination of Jio's unmatched digital consumer reach and Allianz's deep global insurance expertise is uniquely powerful. Together, we will deliver world-class insurance solutions to every corner of India — simple to understand, easily accessible through our widespread channels, affordable, and powered by technology that works for every Indian. This is our commitment to every Indian, and our contribution to the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision," said Mukesh Ambani.

The joint venture will commence operations once it secures all required statutory and regulatory approvals. JFSL and Allianz are also in the process of finalising a separate binding agreement for their life insurance business in India.

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For JFSL, expanding access to high-quality, world-class insurance remains a core objective, aligned with its mission to empower every Indian through simple, secure, seamless, and intelligent financial solutions—delivered digitally, at scale, and tailored to individuals across all income segments.

Jio Financial Services share price trend Jio Financial share price has remained volatile in the near-term amid weak market sentiments. The stock has gained over 2% in a week and nearly 9% in a month.

However, Jio Financial stock, which made its stock market debut on 21 August 2023, has shed over 17% in year-to-date (YTD) basis and 5% in a year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.