Jio Financial share price: Should you buy this Reliance group stock before Q4 results today?

Q4 results today: Reliance Group company Jio Financial Services Ltd is one of those listed Indian companies that will announce its Q4 results 2025 on Thursday. The board of directors of the company has fixed a meeting on 17 April 2025 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the January to March 2025 quarter. The board will also consider and approve the proposal for dividend payment during its meeting on Thursday.

Ahead of the announcement of Q4 results 2025, Jio Financial share price witnessed strong buying among Dalal Street bulls. Jio Financial share price has registered over 10% gain in the last five successive sessions, which signals buzz about a strong Jio Financial Services Q4 results today.

Jio Financial Services Q4 results 2025 preview Speaking on the market estimates on Jio Financial Services Q4 results today, Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Group, said, "Expect the profitability of the company to increase, aided by a better cost-to-income ratio. The company may declare dividend for its shareholders for the first time, which has been positive for the investors."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.