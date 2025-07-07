Jio Financial share price snaps 3-day losing run, gains as Jio Blackrock raises ₹17,800 crore via maiden NFO

Jio Blackrock Asset Management, a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and Blackrock, announced the successful closure of its maiden new fund offer, driving the shares of Jio Financial higher on Monday after a three-day fall.

Jio BlackRock recorded a total investment of ₹17,800 crore in its maiden NFO across three cash and debt mutual fund schemes – JioBlackRock Overnight Fund, JioBlackRock Liquid Fund and JioBlackRock Money Market Fund.

The three-day NFO, which was launched on June 30, 2025, and closed on July 2, 2025, attracted interest from over 90 institutional investors. The cash/debt mutual fund schemes also recorded an overwhelming response from retail investors, with over 67,000 individuals investing in these funds during the offer period.

The NFO was one of the largest in India’s cash/debt fund segment, placing JioBlackRock Asset Management among the top 15 asset management companies by Debt Assets Under Management in the country, out of 47 fund houses, the company said in a release.

These first funds offered by JioBlackRock Asset Management provide a broad range of investors choice to manage different elements of cash and short-term allocations, and put cash to work for meeting differing liquidity, risk and return objectives, the company added.

"Short-duration debt and money market mutual funds are a solution for investors looking to get yield by holding lower-volatility and short-term funds, without locking into a long-term commitment and providing clients with the flexibility to meet their liquidity needs. They serve as tools for investment portfolio builders, corporate treasuries and retail investors alike," Jio Blackrock said.

Jio Financial share price Against the backdrop of strong demand for Jio Blackrock funds, Jio Financial share price rallied in trade today, snapping its three-day losing run.

Jio Financial share price opened at ₹324.60, slightly lower than its last closing price of ₹325 on the BSE. However, it soon rebounded to touch the day's high of ₹329.65 apiece, an upside of 1.4%.

The large-cap stock, part of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance group, having a market capitalisation of ₹2 lakh crore, has rallied 54% in the past three months. However, the stock is down 7% for the year.

