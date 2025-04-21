Jio Financial shares gain 1.5% post Q4 results, dividend announcement. Should you buy or sell this Reliance group stock?

Jio Financial share price: Shares of Reliance group-owned Jio Financial Services gained 1.5% in early morning trade on Monday, April 21, following the announcement of the fourth quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25) and the first-ever dividend announcement.

Jio Financial posted a 1.76% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March 2025 quarter net profit to 316 crore on Thursday after market trading hours. The non-banking finance company (NBFC) had posted a 310.63 crore profit in the same quarter a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the net profit surged 7% from 294.7 crore posted in the December 2024 quarter.

The company witnessed a 4.5% drop in its net interest income (NII) in Q4 FY25 to 268.09 crore from 280.74 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations, however, jumped to 493.24 crore during the quarter under review, recording an increase of 18% YoY. The pre-provision operating profit stood at 374 crore, recording an 18% rise YoY.

At the end of March 31, 2025, Jio Financial's assets under management (AUM) stood at 10,053 crore, up from 173 crore as of March 31, 2024.

During the financial year 2024-25, Jio Financial carried out an equity infusion of 1,346 crore in group companies to support growth plans.

Jio Financial dividend

Jio Financial Services also announced its first-ever dividend. The Reliance group company's Board recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share of face value 10 per share.

Jio Financial shares: How to trade?

Jio Financial shares hit the day's high of 250.25, rising as much as 1.5% against its Thursday's closing price of 246.45 apiece. This is the fifth straight day of gains for the stock.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said Jio Finance has broken out of a bullish rectangle pattern at 232, setting up a strong move towards the pattern target of 298.

"The stock may face interim resistance at the swing high of 262 but continues to build a solid base, acting as a launchpad for a potential move toward all-time highs. Traders can eye 298 as a short-term target, while investors should hold with a broader view as the structure hints at a new high soon," Jain added.

As of 10.05 am, Jio Financial share price was at 247, up 0.22% on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:21 Apr 2025, 09:36 AM IST
