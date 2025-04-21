Jio Financial shares gain 1.5% post Q4 results, dividend announcement. Should you buy or sell this Reliance group stock?

Jio Financial share price: Shares of Reliance group-owned Jio Financial Services gained 1.5% in early morning trade on Monday, April 21, following the announcement of the fourth quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25) and the first-ever dividend announcement.

Jio Financial posted a 1.76% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March 2025 quarter net profit to ₹316 crore on Thursday after market trading hours. The non-banking finance company (NBFC) had posted a ₹310.63 crore profit in the same quarter a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the net profit surged 7% from ₹294.7 crore posted in the December 2024 quarter.

The company witnessed a 4.5% drop in its net interest income (NII) in Q4 FY25 to ₹268.09 crore from ₹280.74 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations, however, jumped to ₹493.24 crore during the quarter under review, recording an increase of 18% YoY. The pre-provision operating profit stood at ₹374 crore, recording an 18% rise YoY.

At the end of March 31, 2025, Jio Financial's assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹10,053 crore, up from ₹173 crore as of March 31, 2024.

During the financial year 2024-25, Jio Financial carried out an equity infusion of ₹1,346 crore in group companies to support growth plans.

Jio Financial dividend Jio Financial Services also announced its first-ever dividend. The Reliance group company's Board recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share of face value ₹10 per share.

Jio Financial shares: How to trade? Jio Financial shares hit the day's high of ₹250.25, rising as much as 1.5% against its Thursday's closing price of ₹246.45 apiece. This is the fifth straight day of gains for the stock.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said Jio Finance has broken out of a bullish rectangle pattern at ₹232, setting up a strong move towards the pattern target of ₹298.

"The stock may face interim resistance at the swing high of ₹262 but continues to build a solid base, acting as a launchpad for a potential move toward all-time highs. Traders can eye ₹298 as a short-term target, while investors should hold with a broader view as the structure hints at a new high soon," Jain added.

As of 10.05 am, Jio Financial share price was at ₹247, up 0.22% on the BSE.